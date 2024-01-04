Sean Penn©GettyImages
Meet Sean Penn’s gorgeous Peruvian girlfriend, Nathalie Kelley

Kelley is an actress that has made appearances in the “Fast & Furious” franchise

By Maria Loreto -New York

Sean Penn has a new love in his life. In December, Penn, 69, was photographed in Miami alongside Nathalie Kelley, 39, a Peruvian-Australian actress, with the two looking happy together. Here’s what you should know about the stunning actress:

She was born in Peru

Kelley was born in Lima, Peru and raised in Australia. Her father is from Argentina and she is from Quechua descent, one of the largest indigenous communities in Peru and Latin America.

“We come from an amazing lineage and historical legacy in that my ancestors were master astronomers, agriculturalists and engineers. My ancestors built Machu Picchu,” she said of her family in an interview with Riise.

Her work includes TV, movies and music videos

Kelley has dozens of credits to her name, including appearances on TV shows, films and music videos. She was featured in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, and TV shows like “UnREAL,” “Dynasty,” and “The Vampire Diaries.” She also starred in the music video for Bruno Mars’ hit “Just The Way You Are.”

She’s an activist

Over the course of her life, Kelley has gotten more and more involved with activism, now sitting on the board of foundations like Kiss the Ground and the Fungi Foundation. The shift was gradual, but it prompted Kelley to move out of Los Angeles and reorganize her priorities. “You start to question what the end goal is…[especially] at a time when the choices we make in the next decade will decide the fate of humanity on this planet forever,” she said.

Penn’s notorious dating history

Sean Penn has been a Hollywood icon for decades, dating some of the most beautiful women in the world, including Madonna, with whom he was married, Robin Wright, with whom he shares two kids, Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, and more.

