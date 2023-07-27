It’s hard to think of pop music without thinking of Madonna. She is immersed with pop culture itself, with her music influencing the majority of our most famous pop artists. 40 years ago today, Madonna Louise Ciccone released her first record. The self-titled “Madonna” was a huge hit, containing some of the greatest pop songs of all time, among them, “Holiday,” and “Borderline.” It was a first step for an artist that appeared to enter the stage fully realized, having an ease for reinvention and her finger on the pulse of the transgressive.

Earlier this year, Madonna was scheduled to go on a world tour celebrating her most iconic records. Following a health scare, the tour was pushed back until October, giving her plenty of time to recuperate and put on a show that’s deserving of her towering legacy.

Today, she celebrated her record’s anniversary with a video of herself dancing along to her song, “Lucky Star.” “To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she captioned the post. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very first album.”

Below, we’ve compiled a list with some of her most iconic looks and pop culture moment: