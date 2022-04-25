Sean Penn and Leila George finalize their divorce after almost two years of marriage

Sean Penn and Leila George have made their divorce official, after almost two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and stating they have been separated since september 2021.

According to legal documents, the 30-year-old Australian actress filed for dissolution of the marriage in October, with the couple stating “irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the Parties to live together as husband and wife,” adding that neither is seeking spousal support.

The former couple first made their official red carpet debut in 2016 at the Film Independent’s event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The pair tied the knot July 30 2020 in a private ceremony after dating for four years. The 61-year-old actor, who was recently filming a documentary in Ukraine, previously revealed to Seth Meyers that they “did a COVID wedding.”

“By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way,” Sean explained at the time.

The actor then confessed that he was responsible for the divorce during an interview with Hollywood Authentic, “There’s a woman who I’m so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f--ked up the marriage,” adding “I was a very neglectful guy.”

He explained that at the time he was “totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o’clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing.“