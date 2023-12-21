Shakira reveals her son Milan is a musician in the making

Shakira has always been known for her incredible musical talent. However, in a recent interview with Glamour Spain, she revealed that her son Milan might be even better than her in a particular instrument.

The renowned Colombian singer said her firstborn is learning to play the drums and is improving with time. Shakira expressed her love for playing the drums but admitted that she is not the best at it. She said, “I love playing the drums, but I’m not great at it,” she told the publication in part. “I make a lot of noise, because that is the best I can do.”

©GettyImages



Sasha Piqué, Shakira, and Milan Piqué attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

“Milan is learning how to play, and I hope that he is better than me,” she said with a laugh.

The multiple Latin Grammy Awards winner has always been vocal about her love for music and the importance of fostering musical talent in her children. In 2023, Shakira released the song “Acróstico” featuring Milan and Sasha, whom she shares with her ex Gerard Piqué.

In “Acróstico,” which in English means “acrostic” — another word for a poem — the 46-year-old Barranquilla native says that her sons are the true loves of her life and the reason why she was able to move on after the retired soccer player broke her heart.

In the verses, the Spanish-language song also spells out her son’s names, Milan and Sasha. “You taught me that love is not a scam, and that when it’s real it doesn’t end / I tried to stop you from seeing me cry, I didn’t want you to see my fragility,” Shakira sings in the first verse, adding that she will always be there for them, “And even though life treated me like this / I will be strong just for you.”

The recording artist also references her split from Piqué in the second verse. She sings: “Although I don’t know how to turn the other cheek / Learning to forgive is wise.” Shakira even advises her sons to be better and do better when things are not working out. “If things are damaged, don’t throw them away, repair them / Face your problems head on / You have to laugh at life / Even though the wounds hurt,” she sings.