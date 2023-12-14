Shakira makes the worst gingerbread house ever

Shakira tried to get into the Christmas spirit but hilariously failed at making a gingerbread house. On Wednesday, the Colombian icon posted a video of her brave attempt at creating the delicious structure, which unfortunately resulted in broken walls and falling candy.



Sharing the video with her 90.3 million followers on Instagram, the singer declared in the caption, “This is technically the worst gingerbread house ever.”



The video showed the gingerbread house, with walls caving in, and gumdrops falling like it had just been hit by a natural disaster. Shakira’s kids, Milan and Sasha, can be heard in the background giggling at their attempt, with one of them asking, “Can we just eat this?”

At the end of the video, Shakira, who is very happy about her favorite soccer team, humorously set the broken structure to “Burning Down the House” by the Talking Heads.



This marks the second Christmas that Shakira and her kids will have without Gerard Piqué. The retired soccer star is still living in Spain, while Shakira and the kids have picked up and moved to Miami. It’s unclear what their arrangement will be for the holidays.

Last year Shakira and the kids spent Christmas in the United Arab Emirates. She shared a photo from their vacation in the desert writing, “In the desert searching for serenity this Christmas.”

Pique is still seemingly going strong with Clara Chia, so we will have to wait and see if we get any holiday photos from the couple this year.