Beyoncé shows love for Kim Kardashian with sweet birthday message

Kim Kardashian continues to celebrate her 43rd birthday. The reality star and businesswoman recently had a star-studded birthday party with her closest family members and celebrity friends. And while some of them were not able to attend, the famous Kardashian received some sweet gifts and heartfelt messages.

“Thank you so much for all the birthday love!!!” Kim wrote on Instagram Stories, showing multiple bouquets that were sent for her birthday. The star shared clips of the many flowers that were occupying two of her rooms, inside her Los Angeles mansion.

“Kim, have a beautiful birthday,” Beyoncé wrote, sending Kim a bouquet of white flowers. “Hope you are surrounded by joy,” the singer added, “All my love, B.” Her friends and collaborators Dolce & Gabbana also sent flowers and wished Kim a “happy birthday from Milan.”

Kim shared her appreciation for all the sweet notes, which included one from her daughter North, and another from her son Saint. “I love you all so much,” she wrote. The star also showed a note sent from the Bryant family and another from fashion photographer Mert Alas.

She also shared some of the photos from her birthday party over the weekend, where she was seen having the time of her life with her friends, including Ivanka Trump, Lauren Sanchez, and Hailey Bieber, among others.

Lauren attended the birthday party by herself and wrote a sweet message following the celebration. “What an absolute blast it was celebrating you,” she wrote. “Your kind heart shines equally as bright as your beauty, and it’s a constant reminder of the incredible person you are, both inside and out. Wishing you endless happiness in the year ahead!”