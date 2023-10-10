Salma Hayek advocates for inclusivity on World Space Week

Salma Hayek is using World Space Week to remind her followers of inclusivity. The week, which is hosted on a yearly basis from October 4th until the 10th, seeks to focus global attention on space through various events and media coverage. The purpose is to get people invested in space, educating them on the matter, and getting young students excited to learn more about the subject.

The post shows a fan made photo of Hayek in space, looking at stars. “I wanted to remind everyone this #WorldSpaceWeek that we are all made of stardust,” she wrote. “Which means we are all a family, and space is also our home. Thank you @salmahayekhasmyheart for collaborating with us to create this image that expresses that sentiment.”

World Space Week is an international celebration of science and tech, and how these can be utilized to improve humanity. The organization selected these dates due to their historical importance. In October 4th, 1974, Sputnik 1 was launched into space, becoming the first human-made satellite to do so. In October 10th of 1967, the treaty on The Principles Governing the Activites of States in the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space was signed.

“The mission of World Space Week Association (WSWA) is to strengthen the link between space and society through public education, participation, and dialogue on the future of space activity using World Space Week as a focus,” reads the organization’s mission statement.

Salma Hayek and her daughter’s matching look

Earlier this week, Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina Paloma were spotted wearing matching outfits. The two attended the star-studded premiere of “Beckham,” the new Netflix documentary exploring the life of the famous football player.

Salma and Valentina were photographed wearing different shades of purple and black, with the two wearing two dresses that suited their personal styles and resulted in a fun twinnng moment. As Valentina has grown older, she’s begun enjoying fashion, wearing stylish and gorgeous outfits and even repurposing her mother’s stunning wardrobe.

