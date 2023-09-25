Republican Debate: How to watch the second presidential primary debate

The second Republican presidential primary debate is days away. The televised event will pitch six Republican candidates against eachother, determining who is better equipped to represent the Republican party come elections next year.

Here’s how to watch the event and all you should know about it:

Which candidates are debating

Six candidates are expected to be featured, including:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis;

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy;

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley;

Former Vice-President Mike Pence;

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott; and,

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

The second Republican debate is usually more strict than the first, meaning that each candidate must have at least 3% in two national polls or in a combination of a national poll and two state polls.

When is it

The second Republican debate will be hosted on Wednesday, September 27th. It will air at 9pm Eastern time. It will be hosted at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Where to watch

The Republican Debate will air on Fox Business Network and Univision. It will also be available on the streaming website Rumble.

Who is moderating

The event will be moderated by journalists from Fox Business News and Univision. The former network will have two hosts, Stuart Varney and Dana Perino, while the latter is sending Ilia Calderón, a Colombian journalist.

Trump will be skipping the event

Donald Trump, the frontrunner of the Republican party, will be skipping the debate. That same night, he’ll be giving a competing address in Detroit, reports CBS News.

