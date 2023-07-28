Casey DeSantis responds to critics that call her ‘Walmart Melania’

Casey DeSantis has addressed the critics that call her “Walmart Melania” and “America’s Karen.” Since her husband Ron DeSantis gained a national presence, Casey’s outfits have become a trending topic, with her looks appearing to reference fashionable first ladies like Jackie Kennedy. In an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” DeSantis addressed her critics.





DeSantis’ gowns have been inspired by Jacky Kennedy’s looks

"One thing that the corporate media did get right about me, I do shop at Walmart," said DeSantis. "I think it's interesting, and you probably can sympathize with this, when they come after you and they're just calling you names. That means they don't want to litigate the merits of their case. They don't want to have that conversation. They want to call you names. They want to try to get you to back down, but I can tell you the No. 1 thing, we will not back down when it comes to our family."

The comparisons between Casey and Melania don’t stop there. In a new report from The New York Times, reporters claim Melania is curious about Casey, asking questions to her aides, friends and associates about her. "In private, [Melania] has expressed curiosity about Casey DeSantis, the wife of Mr. Trump’s chief rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida," reads the report.





Trump’s looks have also been inspired by Jacky Kennedy.

Casey DeSantis was originally called “Walmart Melania” in an article published on The Daily Beast. The story compared a jacket that Casey wore in a rally that read “Where woke goes to die” which had the outline of Florida state and a gator printed on it. The story compared that look with a Zara jacket that Melania wore that read “I Really Don’t Care” while she checked out the border crisis.

