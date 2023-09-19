Dascha Polanco reveals she’s becoming a grandma at 40 years old

Dascha Polanco is entering a new stage in her life. The 40 year old actress shared an Instagram post alongside her daughter, Dasany, revealing that she’s becoming a grandmother for the first time.

The photo shows Polanco and Dasany in what appears to be a baby shower. Both women are dressed elegantly in blue, with Polanco bending over to wrap her hands around her daughter’s belly. “I just got a promotion,” reads the post’s caption. Dasany also smiled at the camera and was wearing a baby blue dress, showing off a belly that suggests that the birth will be happening within the next weeks.

Fans were shocked at the announcement, commenting on Dascha’s age and the fact that she looks so young. “Damn, that isn’t your sister,” wrote a follower. “Promoted to Glamma?!” wrote a second person.

Dasany previously revealed that she’s expecting a baby boy with her partner Dione. The two have shared photos of their baby shower, showing many of the presents they’ve received to prepare for their baby’s arrival. “His closet is going to be better than mine,” wrote Dasany in a post that showed off all of the baby’s stuff, including toys, clothes, baby chairs, and more. “I'm so grateful and blessed for all the support I have got, during this journey. Thank you all for the amazing gifts! NOW TIME TO BE THE HOTTEST MOM EVER!”

In an interview with Parents Latina, Polanco discussed the experience of having a child when she was only 17 years old and how it has affected her life. “I was making the best decision that I could,” she said. “I knew that having a baby was going to make my life harder, but I was also determined to turn every obstacle into a blessing.”