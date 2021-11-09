Dascha Polanco joined forces with HACER Scholarship to help Latinx students achieve their higher education goals

Attention, high school juniors, and seniors! An ample opportunity has arrived —literally— to the door. Once again, the McDonald’s HACER National Scholarship is back to help you achieve your higher education goals.

Today, many Hispanic students have to choose between their education and supporting their families, while others are preceding their educational aspirations to avoid debt due to the high cost of schooling.

Statistics show that In the past year, the number of first-year Latinx students fell 20% in Fall 2020, and the number of Latinx undergraduates dropped 5.3% in Spring 2021 compared to the same time last year. But today, if you are a Hispanic or Latinx student, the Golden Arches, and actress and education advocate, Dascha Polanco, will turn your college dreams into reality.

©Dascha Polanco





“Education for me has always been important, and culturally in the Latino community, it is instilled in us from a very young age,” Polanco told HOLA! USA. “I put myself through college and still believe that education was very important, regardless of the responsibility and the obstacles that were in front of me, I had to overcome them and understand that in order to be successful, education was what I needed”

According to the actress, she accepted the partnership with McDonald‘s because she wants to use her platform to “make sure that Latino students knew that this scholarship is available to them and that college is within reach.”

The star knows that most Hispanic and Latinx parents are very traditional in careers; however, following what your heart desires should always be a priority. “As an adult, I became an actress, but as a little girl, I had dreams of being a performer,” the Dominican actress told us. “Whether going to NYU and doing films,I always knew that I wanted to perform whether is singing, dance and act, and I was always supported in my home,” she says adding that “ I was always reminded that I needed to get an education first. So I always had that in the background.”

For more than 35 years, McDonald’s USA and its Hispanic Owner/Operators have served up bright futures by providing Hispanic high school students across the country with opportunities through the HACER National Scholarship program.

The scholarship has been awarding more than $32 million in scholarships to 17,000 Hispanic students since 1985, and in 2021 you can also be part of the history. Every year the program awards a total of $500,000 to students to help them reach their full potential and secure the future they envisioned for themselves.