Dascha Polanco co-stars in ‘Samaritan’ with legendary actor Sylvester Stallone

You might remember her for Netflix’s Golden Globe-nominated series “Orange is the New Black” but Dascha Polanco’s career includes roles in Gimme Shelter, The Cobbler, Joy, The Perfect Match, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Russian Doll, When They See Us, In the Heights, and many more. However, her most recent job was next to a legendary actor.

The Dominican actress co-stars next to Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan. During an interview with the Dominican newspaper Listín Diario, Polanco spoke about the project and her colleagues. “It’s a different perspective and takes on what you’d expect from a superhero movie; it’s unpredictable. The story is action-packed and unique. My favorite part was being able to do my stunts,” Polanco said.

“It was so much fun to be able to do it. Even though I was the mother, I could show a few of my skills, and it was something I was looking forward to,” she told the publication. “In the cast, headed by Sylvester Stallone, are Pilou Asbaek, and Natacha Karam, among other actors and actresses. And it’s a story we can all relate to.“

Dascha hopes viewers appreciate the hard work all the cast put into the movie. “It is an important film; in this moment of uncertainty, we all need a little action, a little inspiration, and a little hope; I hope that the audience connects with the story being told,” she said. “That is also the task of cinema as entertainment.”

The Samaritan is directed by Julius Avery and follows the story of a superhero who is believed to be dead after an epic battle. After a series of violent events, a boy realizes that this man is still alive and somehow influences Samaritan to return to action and stop the wave of violence.

In Samaritan, Dascha Polanco plays Isabelle, the mother of the boy who discovers the superhero. “We forget that human beings, Latinos, mothers, have our heroic work. As a single mother who has to work and work hard, despite all the adversities that are happening in the world, we managed to get ahead,” she said, comparing her role to real life. “And for me, the heroism and the resistance, the sacrificing everything to protect the children in the story and its characters, is the essence of the film.”

Polanco also told the publication that working with Sylvester Stallone was a highlight in her career. “Working with Sylvester Stallone, an icon, a gentleman, such an intelligent man, what an honor for me as a Latina! Walking onto the set of an action movie and doing all the stunts, imagine what that must have felt like!” she said. “Especially the scene where I have to fight four men and get to save my son and, I don’t want to give away too much, but the truth is, there were many days of intense action where we were all on set shooting.“

The actress even took time to share with Stallone how honored she was sharing the screen with him. “I was honest with him and said, ‘I really respect you as an actor; I think you’re amazing. You have meant a lot to me. His role in Rocky when he wins and says to his son, ’I love you!‘ It made me cry, and I thought I wanted to be an actress! He was very kind, he allowed me to express myself, and that was all I needed.”