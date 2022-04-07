Dascha Polanco becomes CALIA’s brand ambassador and joins the Collective community

A new group of women embody and embrace the CALIA brand and the Collective to help inspire, motivate and reflect all women. To introduce the company’s first-ever golf apparel, along with several other new product lines and collections, including their first maternity line, CALIA welcomed Alexandra O’Laughlin, Dascha Polanco, Hannah Bronfman, and Shawn Johnson East to share their commitment to fitness and how their diverse personal style aligns with the brand’s commitments.

CALIA was launched in 2015, and year after year, it has grown immensely. The founders decided to create a Collective that highlights the brand’s expansive product selection and functionality — from the gym to out and about to the golf course to capture that growth.

©CALIA Collective



Alexandra O’Laughlin, Dascha Polanco, Hannah Bronfman, Shawn Johnson East

During a virtual presentation, CALIA informed that they chose these new brand ambassadors because they “embody everything that makes CALIA so special,” adding that “these women are passionate, driven, dynamic, talented, and as the leaders of the Collective community, they are here to inspire all.”

“Being around these amazing women from different aspects of life and representing experience and being able to relate to, I think it’s important for the customer, the consumer, and just being part of a collective where you find yourself empowered,” Polanco said. “To watch away every day and meaningful to have that option of transit transitioning and flexibility, I think, is very important. Plus, color and vibe, and style is always a plus.”

Referring to how fitness plays a part in her life and which advice she would give to people starting their fitness journey, the actress said that the first step is acceptance. “Push through it and understand that there’s no formula,” she said. “I think you have to design it to make you feel most powerful, most free. As far as activity, you need to know your day. I wake up, and it depends on my mood,” she assures.

“There are days that I want to be cozy; there are days that I want to be on the go; there are days that I want to switch it up. If I have to meet somebody later, maybe I want to wear a little crop. So it all depends,” she added.