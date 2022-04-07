Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu reacted to the criticism for her weight and revealed her health problem

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has been getting criticism from some media outlets and beauty pageants fans for her weight. According to some social media users, her alleged weight gain has been noticeable since she won the popular contest last December.

To set the record straight and stop the negative energy aimed at her, Sandhu took to social media to address the situation and reveal that she is facing a health problem. The same is responsible of triggering her extra pounds.

©GettyImages



Harnaaz Sandhu while been crowned the new Miss Universe

Through her Twitter account, where she has almost 50 thousand followers, the 22-year-old Indian model, actress, and beauty pageant titleholder revealed that she is allergic to gluten. This condition has affected her diet in recent months.

“Around 10-30% of the global population suffer from food allergies. I am having gluten allergy that is common and relatable to a major proportion of people worldwide which is manageable by just eliminating a few food groups from the diet.” she wrote.

Thank you for understanding. @MissUniverse — Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@HarnaazKaur) April 3, 2022

A day before revealing details about her health, Harnaaz addressed the controversy over his weight gain. Although social networks have been filled with information regarding body positivity and the acceptance of all bodies, criticism of people’s physique persists, especially among public figures, as is the case of Harnaaz Sandhu.

“A shape of your mind is more important than the shape of your body,” she wrote in a post accompanied by some images in which she appears modeling a dress.

"A shape of your mind is more important than shape of your body."



Outfit @falgunishanepeapic.twitter.com/vYXjoXZRFa

Recently during an interview with the Press Trust of India, Harnaaz referred to her allergy to gluten, which is known in the medical field as celiac disease. This condition is an immune reaction to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. “I’m one of those people who was first bullied saying ‘she’s too skinny’ and now they bully me saying ‘she’s fat’. Nobody knows about my celiac disease. That I cannot eat wheat flour and many other things,” she said.

She added that her physique has undergone many changes due to her constant traveling. “When you go to a new place, you see changes in your body. And I went to New York for the first time... It’s a whole different world.”