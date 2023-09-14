Meet Parris Goebel: The choreographer extraordinaire who dazzled JLo and now lights up Karol G’s stage

Parris Goebel is the visionary behind some of the most electrifying performances in recent memory. This New Zealand-born choreographer, who goes by the mononym Parris, has captivated audiences worldwide with her unique style and breathtaking routines.

Parris discovered her passion for dance at an early age. She honed her skills and developed a distinct choreographic voice, eventually founding the Palace Dance Studio. Under her guidance, the studio has produced legendary dance crews like ReQuest, Sorority, Bubblegum, and the Royal Family.

©GettyImages



Parris Goebel, winner of the Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming award for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3,’ attends the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

However, Parris’s meteoric rise to fame can be traced back to a pivotal moment in 2012. Alongside her friend Kyle Hanagami, she uploaded a mesmerizing performance of Etta James’s classic “I’d Rather Go Blind” on YouTube. Little did they know that this video would become a turning point in her career.

The JLo Connection

Jennifer Lopez, a global superstar and a renowned performer, stumbled upon Parris and Kyle’s video and was immediately captivated by their artistry. Impressed by their talent, JLo enlisted Parris to choreograph a performance of the song for her tour.

This collaboration marked a significant breakthrough for Parris, opening doors to a world of opportunities she could have only dreamed of. From that moment forward, Parris Goebel’s career soared to unparalleled heights.

Choreographing for the Stars

Parris’s impressive resume includes choreographing for none other than Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show. This achievement solidified her reputation as a choreographer who could handle high-stakes, high-profile performances gracefully and creatively.

More recently, Parris has been setting stages ablaze with Colombian superstar Karol G. During the MTV Video Music Awards, Karol G made a historic debut with performances of “Oki Doki” and “Tá Ok,” both choreographed by Parris. The world watched in awe as Karol G and her dancers brought Parris’s vision to life, showcasing the perfect fusion of music and dance.

Karol G’s “Mañana Será Bonito” tour also made history, selling out consecutive nights at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, proving the artist’s undeniable talent and the visual spectacle choreographed by Parris.

A Dance Revolution

The story of Parris Goebel’s rise from obscurity to becoming a sought-after choreographer for some of the biggest stars in entertainment is a tribute to her exceptional talent, creativity, and unwavering commitment to her art. Her distinct style, featuring daring and inventive movements, continues to enthrall global audiences.

As she continues pushing boundaries and redefining the art of dance and choreography, Parris Goebel has undoubtedly become a driving force in the entertainment world.