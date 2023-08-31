Rosalía Performs At Primavera Sound Madrid 2023©GettyImages
Rosalía post-tour life: The singer was captured with her sister in Miami

The Spanish artist deliberately decided to take a step back and enjoy some much-needed personal time

By Shirley Gómez -New York

After an exhilarating journey that spanned over a year, Rosalía recently concluded her highly acclaimed Motomami World Tour on July 22nd. The tour showcased her musical skills and artistic innovation and took her across stages worldwide, captivating audiences and solidifying her status as a global pop sensation. However, as the final notes of the tour faded away, the Spanish artist made a deliberate decision to take a step back and enjoy some much-needed personal time.

Rosalía’s post-tour break took on an almost enigmatic quality as she chose to disconnect from the digital world she had once so actively engaged in. Her social media accounts remained dormant, devoid of photos, posts, and insights into her daily life. This departure from her routine was particularly striking, considering her previous inclination to share her experiences and emotions with her fanbase frequently.

The timing of this digital detox coincided with the buzz surrounding Rosalía’s breakup with Rauw Alejandro, a topic that had dominated headlines. As fans speculated and dissected every angle of their separation, Rosalía remained noticeably absent from the public eye.

Despite her efforts to remain low-key, Rosalía’s fans took to social media to share a series of candid snapshots, in which the artist was captured with a group of fans in Miami. She was also with her sister Pili, who often collaborates with her on various creative projects.

The Spanish pop star often speaks about her family, but a lot of people don’t know that her mother and sister, Pilar and Pili, are also her business partners. Pili Vila, Rosalia’s older sister, plays a vital role as her stylist and creative director. She is responsible for creating Rosalia’s unique and captivating look.

“I was a forward and Pili was a defensive player,” said Rosalia on the podcast “La pija y la quinqui.” “It’s something that we consider a metaphor for our lives.”

“She’s a bit bossy La Rosalia, but a cool boss,” said Pili. “I’m the eldest but I’ve taken a step back. Our mother also works with us, it’s us three women of the house.”

