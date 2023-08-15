Karol G talks ‘ambition’ and shock over last record’s reception

Karol G has had a wild year. In February, the Colombian singer released her fourth studio album, “Mañana Será Bonito,” breaking records and changing her life forever.In a new interview, Karol G discussed her stratospheric success, how the reception has affected her, and her plans for the future.

Karol G was on the cover of Rolling Stone, an achievement that labeled as a part of her “bucket list.” The cover story shows her looking stunning while she wears silver clothing and shows off her pink hair.

“I imagined that I was going to accomplish a lot of things in my life, but really, I never imagined it’d be to the point that it is today. To reach so many people, touch so many people in so many different aspects — it still blows my mind,” she said of her record’s success. “Life has shown me that so many things are possible. I have 10 times more ambition and vision than what I imagined.”

Mañana Será Bonito: Bichota Season

©GettyImages



Karol G at Lollapalooza

Karol G also discussed her new record, “Mañana Será Bonito: Bichota Season,” which came out this month and takes on a different approach to her previous record. Unlike her February release, which was packed with emotional confessions and the fallout of a public engagement, “Bichota Season” is all about embracing a new era, regaining self-confidence and getting rid of fear. “It’s about my achievements and my successes as a person, but also in my career … the mental freedom I have to experiment with things in life no matter what — without thinking about it too much.”

“Mañana Será Bonito: Bichota Season,” came out on August 11th and is a mixtape made up of 10 songs, including collaborations with Peso Pluma, Kali Uchis, Dei V, Young Miko, Cris MJ and Ryan Castro, and Tiesto.

Related Video: Taylor Swift writes sweet note to Alicia Keys' son Loading the player...