Luis Miguel welcomed in Argentina with mariachis organized by his fan club

Luis Miguel was welcomed by the public following his arrival on Argentina. His fan club, called “Tengo Todo Excepto A Ti,” like one of his most famous songs, has organized a welcoming with events that run from Thursday to Sunday.

©GettyImages



Luis Miguel in concert

According to the Mexican newspaper, El Universal, Luis Miguel’s fan club was at the airport, ready to welcome him to Argentina. He reportedly greeted them. When describing their feelings, one fan revealed that while they were excited they were also feeling anxious of watching him perform. “He’s very imposing onstage,” she said in Spanish.

“Tengo Todo Excepto A Ti” has been around for the past 33 years and is the only official fan club in the country. The group has met up with the singer six times and has mapped out a schedule over the following days to celebrate Luis Miguel’s stay in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Per their schedule, on Thursday, the group hosted a welcome caravan for the performer, and have planned a gathering on Friday, and some mariachis for Sunday, which will serenade Luis Miguel in his hotel. Guests that want to join in on the celebrations must wear the color light blue, like the fan club’s official flag.

©GettyImages



Luis Miguel in concert

Luis Miguel is kicking off his tour in Argentina, where he’ll be performing for 10 evenings, performing for a total of 100,000 people. From there, he’s scheduled to perform multiple shows in Chile, the United States, and closing out his tour in Mexico.

Related Video: Selena Gomez celebrates her birthday with Karol G, Christina Aguilera, and more Loading the player...