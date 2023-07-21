Tom Sandoval reunites with his Vanderpump Rules co-stars after cheating scandal

Tom Sandoval was in tears at the Vanderpump Rules reunion thinking about not being friends with his fellow cast members, but it looks like the group is healing. In photos published by Daily Mail, the cheater was photographed in Lake Tahoe with the rest of the cast on their first group trip since the cheating scandal between Sandoval, Ariana Madix, 38, and her ex-best friend Raquel Leviss.



Vanderpump Rules is currently filming its 11th season,

Vanderpump Rules is currently filming its 11th season, which has reunited the cast for the first time since the fiery reunion. The 40-year-old reality star was all smiling tubing with his bestie, Tom Schwartz, at Heavenly Mountain Resort in Nevada, on Wednesday. He wore a message that could be to fans with a shirt that said, “I feel fine.”

He was also spotted with Scheana Shay, 38, Lala Kent, 32, and James Kennedy, 31. Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber, 27, and Shay’s husband Brock Davies, 33, were also along for the trip. Madix, Leviss, and Katie Maloney, 36, did not go.



Leviss, is now going by Rachel and not Raquel

The reality show’s drama went super viral after it was revealed that Sandoval was having a months-long affair with Madix’s best friend. Sandoval and Leviss were public enemy number 1, with the world unable to believe they would keep the affair for so long, even sleeping in the home they shared while she was at a funeral.

Leviss who is now going by her birth name, Rachel – checked herself into rehab for “mental health and trauma therapy” brought on by the public affair. Her rep told PEOPLE in April that Leviss was receiving “mental health and trauma therapy” at the center. According to an insider, the consensus now that she’s out is that “Raquel’s family doesn’t want her to film, but the cast is betting she appears at some point.“

