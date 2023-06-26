Christina Aguilera wears a rainbow glittery bodysuit at Pride concert

Christina Aguilera put on a great show this Pride. The singer was the headliner at New York City’s annual Pride Island concert and looked the part, in a tight bodysuit that looked like a rainbow when struck by the stage lights.

Aguilera shared a photo of her stunning outfit on Instagram, showing her bodysuit which she paired with some large sunglasses while off stage and a long leather coat to shield herself from the breeze. When performing, Aguilera wore her hair loose and strut around the stage in her bodysuit. “Stonewall Day 2023,” wrote Aguilera. “Such an honor, thank you New York.”

Aguilera was around for most of Pride weekend, performing at Stonewall Day and also serving as the headliner for Pride Island. In the latter, she was joined by Adam Lambert, with the two performing a stunning rendition of “Lady Marmalade.”

“Who knew that a friendly ‘have a great show’ text would turn into an invitation to perform with the iconic diva Xtina?!” wrote Lambert on Instagram. “Like many of you know, I’ve been a stan for her since like…. ‘2000!!! I learned how to truly wail listening to her. Thank you Xtina for this surreal moment to celebrate NY Pride!!! I adore you!”

Aguilera is one of the most notorious queer allies, often speaking about that special bond she shares with her queer fans. “I’m all about people standing up for what they believe in, which is why I think the LGBTQ+ community feels connected to me,” she wrote in a letter posted by People. “We’ve all come from struggle; we’ve all had to fight to be heard.”

