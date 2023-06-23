Families and friends honor the memory of the five individuals lost in the ‘Titan’ submersible

It is heartbreaking to hear of the loss of the five individuals onboard the Titan submersible. Our thoughts and condolences go out to their families and friends during this difficult time. We were saddened to learn of their passing, which OceanGate announced.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” the company said in a statement shared by People.

It was found that a “catastrophic pressure implosion” occurred, which would have killed all five passengers.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew,” the release continued.

During a press conference on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard reported that a debris field was discovered near the Titanic wreckage. It was found that a “catastrophic pressure implosion” occurred, which would have killed all five passengers. The family of Hamish Harding, a British billionaire, expressed their condolences and referred to him as a “loving husband” and “dedicated father.” The news is disheartening and saddening.

“Today, we are united in grief with the other families who have also lost their loved ones on the Titan submersible,” his family and company shared with the publication.

“Hamish Harding was a loving husband to his wife and a dedicated father to his two sons, whom he loved deeply. To his team in Action Aviation, he was a guide, an inspiration, a support, and a Living Legend,” they added.

According to the statement, the 58-year-old businessman “lived his life for his family” and for “the next adventure.”

“He was one of a kind and we adored him. He was a passionate explorer — whatever the terrain — who lived his life for his family, his business and for the next adventure. What he achieved in his lifetime was truly remarkable and if we can take any small consolation from this tragedy, it’s that we lost him doing what he loved.”

“He will leave a gap in our lives that can never be filled,” they continued. “We know that Hamish would have been immensely proud to see how nations, experts, industry colleagues and friends came together for the search, and we extend our heartfelt thanks for all their efforts. On behalf of the Harding family and Action Aviation, we would like to politely request privacy at this incredibly difficult time.” Harding was married and had two sons, a stepdaughter, and a stepson.

The family of businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman, 19, told the BBC they were “overwhelmed with the love and support” they have received.

“Our thoughts are with the victims of this tragedy, one which has been followed around the world,” they said. “As with any tragedy of this magnitude, it brings out the best and worst in people. Some go out of their way to contribute and support, others use these moments for personal gains. How one behaves in such circumstances reveals more about their own character than anything else.”

“The family remains overwhelmed with the love and support that it has received and is grateful to those who showcased the best in humanity,” the relatives concluded.

Shahzada was a Pakistani-British businessman, and his son was a student at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland. Shahzada is known for his work with King Charles at the Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, director of a deep ocean research project dedicated to the Titanic, poses inside the new exhibition dedicated to the sunken ship, at ‘Paris Expo’, on May 31, 2013, in Paris. Over a century after the sinking of the famous ship, a Titanic exhibition in Paris will open to public from June 1 to September 15, and promises to present “real objects, and real stories”.

The family of Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet also shared their thoughts. “When you think of the Titanic and all we know about the ship today, you will think of Paul-Henri Nargeolet and his legendary work. But what we will remember him most for is his big heart, his incredible sense of humor and how much he loved his family,” they told BBC. ”We will miss him today and every day for the rest of our lives.” the statement concluded.