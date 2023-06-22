Mexican YouTuber, Alan Estrada, recounts his experience on missing ‘Titan’ submersible

Exploring the ocean’s depths to see the Titanic is an incredible experience that few have attempted. However, it is essential to note that this journey comes with significant risks. The recent disappearance of the Titan submersible with five people on board reminds us of the potential dangers associated with such expeditions.

Alan Estrada, a well-known YouTuber, and actor, embarked on this journey with full awareness of the risks involved. He acknowledges that the possibility of the submersible imploding at that depth would be catastrophic, but he never felt unsafe during the journey.

©@actionaviationchairman



Titanic tourist submersible disappear on an expedition to explore the famed shipwreck

“All the people who made that expedition were fully aware of the risks we were taking,” Estrada tells BBC Mundo. “But I never felt unsafe. I was fully aware of the risks, and I knew that if something happened, if there was a failure in those depths and the submersible imploded, we probably wouldn’t even notice.”

“You read carefully all the things that could happen and well, you never know, but also getting on a plane is a risk. It sounds cliché, but life is a risk. And, in the end, for many of us who did it, it was worth it in exchange for being able to see this majestic sinking,” says Estrada.

©GettyImages



RMS Titanic passenger liner of the White Star Line. From The Story of 25 Eventful Years in Pictures, published 1935.

While the experience of being in front of the Titanic was truly remarkable, the journey itself was not particularly special. “It’s not very special, let’s say. You’re inside a capsule, which is something unthinkable for anyone who has claustrophobia, but nothing more. What is something very impressive is the fact of being in front of that shipwreck,” he says.

It is important to note that this type of trip is quite controversial due to the significant amount of money spent by those who go sightseeing in the ocean’s depths. Some view it as a toy for the rich, but others see it as an opportunity for scientific exploration.

Estrada believes that this expedition can allow for further exploration of the ocean depths, which is both exciting and expensive. “It is something very spectacular for many reasons. Knowing that so few people have been at those depths, in front of that shipwreck, being the most famous on the planet, is something very special. Having in front of you an image that you have seen so many times in documentaries and movies is very impressive,” he told the publication.

Who’s controlling the submarine?

According to the adventurer, controlling the Titan isn’t rocket science; however, the ship is so deep, and it is so dark that it is hard to find the right location. “There is only backwards, forwards, up and down, and you can turn. It is very easy to handle. The complex thing is the communication and navigation systems to be able to reach the remains of the Titanic in that darkness,” he says.

©GettyImages



Titanic tourist submersible disappear on an expedition to explore the famed shipwreck

It is crucial to thoroughly research and understand the dangers before embarking on such a journey. While the experience may be unforgettable, it is essential to prioritize safety at all times. The Mexican YouTuber hopes that rescuers can find the Titan’s missing passengers alive, so everyone can turn the page and see it as “a dark chapter from which much can be learned to continue exploring.”

Watch below Alan Estrada’s experience