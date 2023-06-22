Cardi B slams Titan passenger’s stepson who attended a Blink-182 concert the day after it went missing

The world has been captivated since it was revealed that on June 18, the submersible Titan operated by OceanGate Expeditions went missing in international waters in the North Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. Aboard the submarine with dreams of seeing the sunken Titanic is British billionaire Hamish Harding.



There has been news about the five passengers, Harding; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son, Suleman; French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate, the company that operates the vessel. But Harding’s came with a twist when his stepson, Bran Szasz shared a post that went viral at a Blink-182 show on Monday the 19th.

“It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!” He wrote on social media.

While a Blink-182 concert is incredible, many have shared their opinions on the matter, including Cardi B. On Tuesday night, she shared a video with an interesting filter on Instagram for her 167 million followers with her thoughts. “One of the billionaires, their stepson is at a Blink-182 concert, and people are like, ‘Well what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for himself? Yes,” she said passionately.



“You supposed to be at the house, sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You are supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me. You supposed to be consoling your mom and s---,” Cardi continued.

“Isn’t it sad that you are a whole f---ing billionaire and nobody gives a f--- about you? Like, you missing.” “That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke and poor but knowing that I’m loved,” the 30-year-old continued.

After Szasz caught wind of Cardi’s video, he took to Twitter to come for her career, accusing her of trying to get clout. “What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my family’s suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!” he tweeted. His account has since been deactivated.

The Titan’s breathing air supply is expected to run out Thursday, June 22, at around 6 a.m. ET.