Many foodies enjoy combo meals from their preferred restaurants due to their deliciousness, convenience, and affordability. However, what if you could create your combo meal at home?

Knorr has teamed up with Cardi B to showcase how easy it is to prepare a delectable meal using bouillon, rice, pasta sides, and more.

©Agencies



Cardi B’s tasty ‘Marry Me Chicken’ pasta

The Dominican-descent rapper has been a fan of the brand for years, utilizing it in family dinners while growing up and now as a staple ingredient in her kitchen. As a result, she is introducing her signature, “Cardi B’s Taste Combo.”

“Knorr is a staple in my kitchen and an ingredient I have been cooking with for many years,” said Cardi B. “My Cardi B Taste Combo brings together protein, veggies and Knorr Bouillon. That bouillon, by the way, is my secret ingredient to turn up the taste for my family! With Knorr, everyone can create their own delicious combos in their own kitchens.”

Ordering is as simple as 1, 2, 3!

On June 6th, go to KnorrTasteCombos.com to register for a pre-order reminder – don’t forget to do so since the kits are only available in limited quantities and will likely sell out quickly! On June 8th, those who registered will receive a pre-order reminder at 9 AM EST/CST. They should head to Grubhub, search for “Cardi B’s Taste Combo,” and use the code “KnorrNYC” if they are based in NYC or “KnorrChi” if they are based in Chicago to order Cardi B’s Taste Combo, free of charge. On June 9th, those who ordered kits will receive Cardi B’s Taste Combo delivered to their doorstep based on the delivery window between 12-8 PM local time.

Find below how to make Cardi B’s tasty ‘Marry Me Chicken’ pasta

INGREDIENTS

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Knorr Chicken flavor Bouillon

All-purpose flour

Olive oil

Grape tomatoes

Garlic

No salt added to tomato sauce

Water

Heavy cream

Dried oregano leaves

Crushed red pepper flakes

Baby spinach leaves

Fresh basil leaves

Pasta

PREPARATION