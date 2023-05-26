Pet of the week: This golden retriever recreated a scene from the ‘The Little Mermaid’

Fans from all around the world are showing their support for the new live-action film ‘The Little Mermaid’ starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, including this adorable golden retriever named Frank, who seems to be a big fan of the animated Disney film.

Frank’s owners helped him make his dream come true after they noticed he was mesmerized by one of the scenes in the film. “My dog wanted to be Ariel… So he became her,” they wrote on social media. The pup can be seen wearing a red wig while walking on the beach and swimming in the ocean during golden hour.

Frank was all smiles with his wig, posing on top of the rocks and playing with the seaweed. “The little Fur-maid, Ariel wished for 2 legs but she accidentally got 4,” their owners wrote. “This was the most fun ever to make- it was like he genuinely identified with Ariel and the fact that he enjoyed wearing the wig so much.”

Some online users even got emotional watching the video of the pup. “Why did I start to get super emotional and tear up in this,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I just can’t get over how long this doggo kept the wig on its head. It’s really impressive. He was really committed to the character.”

“This is the best video I’ve seen on here in a very long time. All the feels. I adore that song so much and Frank was perfection,” one user added. “If this was 2 hours long I still would have watched the whole thing!”

