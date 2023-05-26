Adamari Lopez and her daughter Alaia visit the White House

Adamari Lopez is taking in some of Washington D.C.’s most iconic sights. The actress and TV personality was joined by some of her closest friends and her daughter Alaia, with the group stopping by the White House to take it all in.

Lopez shared some photos of her trip, which showed her and her daughter accompanied by some of her closest friends, including Carlitos Perez Ruiz, Cynthia Torres Roman, and Alexandra Madrid. “Getting to know more of the White House,” reads the post’s caption.

This year, Lopez concluded her work with Telemundo, a network she worked with over the past decade. She now appears to be focused on enjoying her daughter and her childhood.

In a previous interview with HOLA! USA, Lopez talked about their relationship. “I’m experiencing a moment where I want to focus on me and my daughter,” she said in Spanish. “My priority right now is us two and to continue to build that trust, that bonding that exists between mother and daughter. I want her to feel like I’m here, like she can trust me and that I’ll always come to her with the truth.”

