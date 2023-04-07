Adamari López leaves ‘Hoy Día’ morning show and Telemundo

Adamari López is stepping away from “Hoy Día,” the morning show she’d been involved with over the past 11 years. ¡HOLA! Américas spoke with Telemundo, whose representatives confirmed the news with a statement. “After 11 years with Telemundo, Telemundo and Adamari López have mutually decided that this is the right time for her to leave her role as one of ‘Hoy Día’s’ anchors. Adamari has been an integral part of the morning in Telemundo for over a decade, providing hispanics the chance to start the day alongside her charming and energetic self.”

©GettyImages



López at a Telemundo event

“Adamari is a talented TV host that has been involved with numerous specials and programs, always connecting and serving viewers with her charisma, authenticity and charm. We’re profoundly thankful for her continued dedication to Telemundo and we hope to collaborate with her on future proyects,” concludes the statement.

López came into “Hoy Día” in the summer of 2012. Alongside Daniel Sarcos, Ana María Canseco and Diego Schoening she was involved in one of the audience’s favorite shows. Over the years, the show evolved, trying out new hosts and personalities, with Ana María Canseco and Daniel Sarcos departing.

In 2020, “Hoy Día” was faced with even more changes with the departure of Rashel Díaz, López’s close friend and one of her favorite coworkers.

Social media has been filled with responses from the public, claiming they won’t be tuning in to the show now that López is no longer involved. Despite López’s departure from Telemundo, we’re sure exciting things are ahead and that she’ll continue to build on her incredible career in media.