Sami Sheen steps out in white bikini and fur boots for EDC music festival: See Pics

Sami Sheen had the time of her life at EDC music festival. The 19-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen documented her experience at Electric Daisy Carnival.

The model showed off her outfit for the popular event, getting ready to party with her friends and revealing she has been having a lot of fun during music festival season. “On cloud nine,” Sami wrote, sharing a series of photos smiling for the camera.

Sami put together a special outfit for the occasion, wearing a 2-piece white bikini with fringe and sequin embellishments. She paired the look with matching fur boots and beaded bracelets, and wore her hair in pigtails, rocking a soft glam makeup look with a red lip.

She also attended weekend one of Coachella, showing off her pink hairstyle and some of her outfits for the 3-day festival. Sami wore a red ensemble with metallic boots, an all-pink outfit that included her last name ‘Sheen’ in the back and the number 11, matching cowboy boots, and a bandana.

Her third look was a casual white dress, paired with minimal jewelry and metallic sunglasses. “I miss it already,” she wrote, with many of her fans and followers loving her sense of style. “The all pink is beyond,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Crushing on the all pink look.”