Denise Richards joins OnlyFans like her teenage daughter Sam Sheen

Denise Richards follows her 18-year-old daughter Sam “Sami” Sheen’s footsteps and joins OnlyFans. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to social media to share a video walking on the beach and announcing the news.

“Ready…here we go💛,” the 51-year-old star wrote alongside the hashtag “#onlyfans” and a link to subscribe to her content.

Denise decided to open an account in the internet content subscription service after Sami joined the site and began sharing racy photos and videos. Despite other people’s beliefs, the teenager is supported by her mother.

Page Six reported that despite Richard’s rocky relationship with Sami, she isn’t bothered that her daughter has chosen the adult entertainment industry as a career path, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices,” she told the publication.

Sami’s dad, actor Charlie Sheen isn’t happy with her decision and even blames Denise for the former student’s behavior. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” he told the outlet. “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.”