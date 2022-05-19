Carmen Electra joins OnlyFans, wants to be ‘her own boss’

Carmen Electra is joining OnlyFans. The “Baywatch” star discussed the app and explained why it gave her the perfect opportunity to be her own boss and accomplish her creative vision.

In an interview with People, Electra said it was a “no-brainer” to join the app. “I just felt like, ‘Yeah, I need to do this,’“ Electra said. ”I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover up this.’”

She launched the website this week, which she plans to use to post all sorts of content, from makeup tutorials and vacation trips to more “sexy, classy pictures and videos.” She plans on showing her followers snippets of her vacation to Palm Springs, where she recently celebrated her 50th birthday. When discussing the leeway that OnlyFans allows when compared to other social media platforms, Electra says she’s all for it. “People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos, you might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside,” she said.

Electra has struggled in the past over her image, one that is used against her permission. She has previously sued strip clubs for using her likeness against her will. “It does feel really good to stand up for yourself,” she said. “I think what we’re going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are ... It’s not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it.”