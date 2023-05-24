Shakira and her foundation Pies Descalzos promise to renovate the facilities of a school in terrible conditions

Shakira took to social media to announce through her foundation Pies Descalzos she will renovate a school in terrible condition. The Colombian singer also demanded that the government do more for needy children.

“This beautiful girl from Guajira who wears our flag belongs to a school in Uribia for 1,200 children that do not have bathrooms, classrooms, a dining room, or a kitchen,” the singer and philanthropist informed.

©GettyImages



Colombian singer Shakira poses with children on November 2, 2018, in Barranquilla, Colombia, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction a school supported by her foundation “Pies Descalzos” and the Barca Foundation.

“We will be building with @fpiesdescalzos a new module with everything they need. We continue to work and ask for more efforts from the government and the private sector so that our children can obtain a decent education and a much better future than their present,” she added.

Fans of the star immediately flooded the comments section to thank her for her efforts and demand more action. “The greatest treasure of a country is its children and education for all, regardless of race, sex or religion. From there comes the greatness or the ruins of its inhabitants! More education and fewer government promise,” a person wrote.

Another one highlighted all the great things Shakira has done to benefit vulnerable communities. “We don’t deserve you 😭 3 decades doing more for Colombia than the government itself; you have always guaranteed education to thousands of children, and you have generated employment and economic growth in vulnerable areas; THANK YOU!!” the fan assured.

©GettyImages



Colombian singer Shakira places her foot on a cement cornerstone on November 2, 2018, in Barranquilla, Colombia, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction a school supported by her foundation “Pies Descalzos” and the Barca Foundation.

The Pies Descalzos Foundation has supported education in Colombia for over 24 years. This organization, founded by Shakira in 1997, strives to address the quality challenges faced by teaching in the country and throughout Latin America.

As a non-profit organization, Pies Descalzos aims to enhance the educational infrastructure, teaching methods, and innovative approaches essential for students‘ success. The foundation has implemented various educational infrastructure projects that have expanded coverage, increased access, and provided learning spaces conducive to a positive academic experience.

Moreover, Pies Descalzos collaborates with teachers to develop projects impacting teaching and learning processes. This partnership has enhanced the educational and employment opportunities in the country, which has led to a brighter future for the students.