Miss Universe 1993, Dayanara Torres, spent the weekend walking down memory lane while commemorating 30 years of her crowning. On Sunday, May 21, the Puerto Rican beauty recalled when she was just 18 years old, and in a matter of seconds, she became the most gorgeous woman in the Universe.

©GettyImages



Miss Universe 1993, Dayanara Torres, celebrates 30 years since she was crowned

Since January of this year, Dayanara has been talking about how her life changed from that moment. “May 21, 1993! On a day like today Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 wrapped in pride and happiness...! Eternally grateful to God... for every Blessing he bestows on us,“ Dayanara wrote on social media, where she relived the moment when Michelle McLean, Miss Universe 1992 from Namibia, crowned her as the new winner.

Dayanara became not only the queen of 1993 but also an example to follow for many young Latinas who, to date, follow in her footsteps to achieve a dream. “That a jibarita from the countryside of my town of Toa Alta with my 18 years old will achieve this dream and give our youth the hope of achieving theirs, no matter their economic situation in which they find themselves... of course the dream, the goal, the desire is but always hand in hand with sacrifice, discipline, and hard work,” she explains. ”Let’s celebrate these 30 Years together!”

Dayanara plans a grand celebration in her native Toa Alta on May 28. She invites her whole town to meet at noon and party at the Public Square.

A week full of happiness

Many things have happened since that night in Mexico, where she became the youngest Miss Universe. She moved from home, saw the world, and debuted as an actress, presenter, and even a top model.

She has suffered irreparable losses in her personal sphere, such as her father, José Torres, who died in 2017; she also faced skin cancer in 2019.

In 2000 she married Marc Anthony, with whom she had two sons, Cristian and Ryan. In 2014, a decade after they divorced, she sued the singer in favor of his children. To date, the two get along well and spend time together on special occasions.

©@dayanarapr



Marcelo Gama, Dayanara Torres, Cristian Muñiz, Marc Anthony and Ryan Muñiz

Torres and the salsa singer recently saw each other at their son’s graduation. Cristian received his diploma from Parsons University in New York. Dayanara attended, accompanied by her current boyfriend, Marcelo Gama. Marc Anthony was also there to celebrate the important date that marks the beginning of his son’s professional career as a designer.