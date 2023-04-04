Miss Universe pageant announces a new change

The Miss Universe pageant has a long history and is known for sticking to tradition. Ever since a new owner got involved with the organization, Miss Universe has been embracing more changes than usual.

Anne Jakrajutatip, the organization’s new owner, arrived with new ideas for the program. While most changes could only be noticed by the most regular followers of the pageant the departure of one of the key members of the pageant has rattled long-time followers. Esther Swan, who’s been involved with the company for over two decades, is departing from Miss Universe. Swan has long been the director of talent development and will be leaving the organization at the end of May.

“Esther has been integral to our development over the past 22 years, and we wish her luck in her new adventures,“ reads a Miss Universe statement. ”Please join us and the many women whose lives and careers she has shaped in celebrating her amazing run over the next few months. Esther, we can’t wait to see what’s next for you!“

Followers took to social media and wondered if Swan’s departure had anything to do with the arrival of Jakrajutatip. And while Swan didn’t address any rumors directly, she did inform her followers that she wasn’t retiring and that she’d decided to leave the company of her own free will, in search of more fulfilling projects.

“I’m not finished, I’m too young yet, still on the clock, and got things to complete before I hang up my sash,” she wrote on Instagram.