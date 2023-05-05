Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir found dead at 23

Sienna Weir, fashion model and Miss Universe finalist, has died at the age of 23. She died after experiencing a horseback accident in her native Australia.

According to News.au, Wier’s death was confirmed by her representatives and family members. She was riding at Windsor Polo Grounds on April 2 and fell while riding her horse. Reports claim Wier spent two days on life support following the accident and died from her injuries.

Weir was active on Instagram, sharing photos of her trips and her modeling jobs. Following the news of her death, followers and friends dropped their comments and condolences on her posts. “Rest in peace,” wrote a follower. “As a fellow equestrian, this pains me even more. Rest in Peace,” wrote a second person.

Chris Dwyer, a photographer and friend of Wier’s, shared a moving tribute. “You were one of the kindest souls in the world, you lit up the room and the world is a lot darker now that you are gone,” he wrote. “Hope wherever you are, you’re being the gremlin we all know and love. Miss you so much already.“

Weir had a double degree in English literature and psychology from Sidney University. She was also a passionate equestrian; in an interview with Gold Coast Magazine, she explained that she’d been involved with the sport since she was three years old.

“My family aren’t quite sure where this passion came from, but I’ve been horseriding since I was three years old and can’t imagine my life without it,” said Weir. “I travel to rural Sydney two-three times a week to train and compete around New South Wales or broader Australia every other weekend.”