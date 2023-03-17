Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, launches new fashion collection: See Pics

Miss Venezuela is pursuing a new professional career. Amanda Dudamel is following the path to success, after becoming the fan-favorite participant in Miss Universe 2022. It’s no secret that the fashion designer has been looking for the right moment to make her fashion dreams come true, and she is now pursuing her passion.

Amanda announced the exciting news to her fans and followers and social media, receiving all the support, as she embarked on a new business venture, creating her new Spring/Summer collection, which focuses on headscarves and bandanas, to be released on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

“I am extremely happy to have shared with you the launch date of this special edition of headscarves that were designed with a beautiful concept,” Amanda said, adding that she would be giving more details in the upcoming days.

Fans of the Venezuelan designer are already asking to see more of the new collection, and even requesting more items. “Take my money!” one person said, while someone else commented, “Amanda we want the green jacket you wore in New Orleans.”

Amanda has been giving a glimpse of the fashion collection on her posts and Instagram Stories, with online users sharing that they are thrilled to see the full collection, asking for a way to buy in Latin America and the United States. “I’m from NYC but for sure I can get it online,” one person added, “I’m in North Carolina and want the Venezuela pañuelos.”