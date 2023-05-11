Gisele Bündchen and her abs go for a walk in Miami

Gisele Bündchen looks better than ever. The model was photographed in Miami wearing some workout gear, and showing off her stunning abs.
Bündchen wore an all black outfit made out of a sports bra and tights, which she paired with matching black shoes. She kept her hair in a braid and rounded out the look with some stylish sunglasses.
Bündchen’s year has been incredibly busy, filled with trips and job opportunities, including modeling gigs with a Brazilian shoe brand and with Louis Vuitton and Jimmy Choo. Earlier this month, Bündchen attended the Met Gala in a stunning Chanel gown, making her into one of the evening’s best dressed guests.
"I wore this dress in a 2006 or 2007 editorial with [Lagerfeld], I wore the same dress," said Bündchen to the journalists in the event. "So when I was picking a dress, I was like, which dress that is going to be the dress, and I thought this is the one!"
Bündchen has been a mainstay at the Met Gala since the year 2008, where she attended alongside her ex husband Tom Brady.
Bündchen appears to be going through a good moment and happy with the decisions in her life. "She's back to herself, she's good, she's happy, she's doing lots of good things," said a source to PEOPLE. "She's back to work. [When she was with Tom,] she was just focusing on being a mom.”