Gisele Bündchen stuns in the new Jimmy Choo summer campaign

Gisele Bündchen stars in the new Jimmy Choo campaign. The Brazilian supermodel is the main attraction of the prestigious brand’s summer campaign, and looks the part while wearing some stunning bathing suits and showing off purses and heels.

Jimmy Choo made the announcement earlier this week, calling Bündchen “the ultimate supermodel” and sharing some photos and a video of her wearing the clothes and framed by some exotic and stunning locations.

"Gisele embodies the glamorous, confident and daring spirit of Jimmy Choo," reads the fashion house’s press release. "The epitome of a modern goddess, she commands full attention against a sun-drenched backdrop, her gaze and presence captivating and self-assured."

The campaign shows Bündchen in all sorts of situations, including lounging on a pool chair, posing by the desert, and hanging out by the beach. She shared some photos on her own Instagram, captioning them, “Who is ready for summer?!” Some of the items displayed on the campaign include heels, sandals, and bags.

Following Bündchen’s divorce from Tom Brady, the Brazilian supermodel has been incredibly busy and booked, appearing on some of the leading brand’s campaigns. We’re four months in the year, and Bündchen has appeared on Louis Vuitton and Jimmy Choo campaigns, and was also prominently featured at the Met Gala, where she wore all white Chanel.

“[Gisele] is done with their marriage,” said an insider to PEOPLE last year. “She was upset about it for a long time, and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

