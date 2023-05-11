Sir Karl Jenkins debunks conspiracy that he was Meghan Markle in disguise at Coronation

Sir Karl Jenkins has debunked a conspiracy that Meghan Markle was dressed in disguise at the coronation on Saturday. The hilarious theory came to be after the camera panned to him sitting at a front pew of the Quire, watching King Charles and Queen Camilla’s crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey. People began speculating that the man with a mustache and shaggy hair, was Markle.



On Tuesday, Sir Karl Jenkins took to TikTok, presenting information and evidence that he is a real person. My name is “Sir Karl Jenkins. I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III,” he says at the start of the clip.



Sitting down on a couch in all black with striped socks and incredible glasses, he presented his case, with a bit of information about who he is and why he was there. “I was there because I’d written some music, for the service really. I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise,” he said along with screenshots of the news articles about the theory.

“Someone wrote I was there, whoever I was, was there to steal the crown jewels,” he giggled. “I look this way all the time!”



For those who still aren’t convinced, he also showed the tie he had around his neck, which he explained was what they give people when you get a “knighthood.”

As for the character-like mustache, he said he has been rocking the stache since he was 18. “It was very trendy then,” he said, proving photographic evidence that he was indeed once a teenager with a mustache, playing a saxophone. “So that’s me. Nothing sinister about it or surprising at all.”



Prince Harry was in the U.K. supporting his father’s coronation without Markle who stayed in California with their two children. She was spotted on a hike in California amid the historical event.