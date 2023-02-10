Jennifer Lopez makes her own Ben Affleck meme

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were in attendance at the Grammys, something that led to a lot of memes. While Lopez appeared to be having a great time, users online couldn’t help but make fun of Affleck’s expressions, with many claiming he looked bored and that at one point he’d argued with Lopez.

Following the release of Affleck’s new movie trailer, Lopez shared the clip on her social media, adding in a meme of her own to join in on the fun.

Lopez shared the trailer on her Instagram, which featured a meme right before it begins. The meme shows Affleck in character and looking stressed, with the caption “My husband’s happy face.” Lopez shared her excitement of the film in her caption, writing, “AIR … cannot wait!”

Ben Affleck has a long history with memes, are known as “Sad Affleck”, and include photos of him looking out wistfully at the beach, smoking a cigarette outdoors, fumbling with Dunkin Donuts orders, and more.

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% 🪫 #GRAMMYs#SaveBenpic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr — Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

While Affleck looked a bit stressed at the Grammys, according to a TikTok user that was a seat filler at the Grammys, it appears like he and Lopez didn’t have an argument that was captured on camera. The user, who goes by the handle Almost Anna, said that she witnessed the two talking. “J.Lo showed Ben Affleck the phone and was like ‘Oh my god honey look at this meme circulating about you,’” she said. “[Ben] was like, ‘Oh god this again.’”

“Like he knew during the performance that he was a meme but he also chose not to change his expression, and I love how unbothered that is.”