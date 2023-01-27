HOLA! confirms exclusive access to the upcoming wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Wedding bells are ringing! Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are getting married and will host a spectacular celebration in Miami. The couple has chosen ¡HOLA! as the only Spanish-language media outlet to have official access to their special day. Watch all our digital platforms and print publications for full coverage of the event, including exclusive photos, details and the most memorable moments of this evening.

©@nadiatferreira



The first images of Marc and Nadia together emerged in March 2022

The couple got engaged after eight months together and made their announcement public last May during their big celebration at the Fish Club in Miami. The Paraguayan Miss Universe took to social media to share the engagement ring given to her by the renowned Latin singer.

Soon after the couple went public, HOLA! had the opportunity for an exclusive interview with Nadia Ferreira. The model shared her deep feelings for the Latin star and revealed her dreams, in which she saw herself happily married, having a family with many kids.

After our exclusive digital cover, Nadia accompanied Marc on his Pa’lla Voy 2022 tour around the world. Together they toured several European countries, such as Germany, France and Spain, and a few cities in Latin America. Their trip was a precursor to their honeymoon, bringing them closer and closer together and confirming them being a match made in heaven.

©@nadiatferreira



Nadia was Marc’s faithful companion on his world tour in 2022

When the couple returned to the states, they continued to spend time together, attending galas and making their red carpet debut at the 23rd edition of the Latin GRAMMY Awards. During the awards ceremony, the singer dedicated a few words to his newfound love, as he stood at the podium to collect his award for Best Salsa Album (Pa’lla voy).