Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are vacationing in a Caribbean hotspot for celebs

Marc Anthony’s Pa’lla Voy Tour 2022 is over; therefore, he is taking a well-deserved vacation with his girlfriend, model Nadia Ferreira. The couple traveled to the Dominican Republic, specifically to La Romana, known for being a hotspot for celebs on the island. The salsa singer also owns a mansion in the exclusive Casa de Campo complex.

Nadia took to social media to share a glimpse of how they are spending the holiday vacation. Future Mrs. Muñiz shared some images of their family trip, including her mother, Mrs. Ludy Ferreira, her sister Eli, her boyfriend, and her nephew, among other relatives.

Nadia also shared some snaps with Marc while lying in a hammock. Later that night, the whole family enjoyed Avatar 2.

Marc’s state in La Romana is 10,000 square feet. The property has a main house with luxury American pine finishes and several bungalows. The property can accommodate up to 24 people, which is ideal for Nadia’s family.