Marc Anthony calls out Nadia Ferreira on Latin Grammys stage

Marc Anthony was one of last night’s Latin Grammy winners. As he took the stage, he took a moment to thank his fiancee, Nadia Ferreira. He shared a sweet message and thanked her for all the support and for making him happy.

The video was shared by Univision, and shows the moment when Marc Anthony is announced as the winner. As his name is called out, he hugs Ferreira and his collaborators, taking the stage and speaking in a mix of English and Spanish. “I’d rather sing than talk,” he said. “To start, Nadia. Thank you for being with me and giving me your best and making me the happiest man,” he said. The camera then cut to Ferreira, who smiled at his speech.

Marc Anthony concluded his moment onstage by dedicating the award to his friend, Roberto Aguilera, who recently passed away.

Ferreira and Anthony walked the red carpet together

Yesterday’s Latin Grammy event marked one of the first instances where Anthony and Ferreira walked the red carpet together. The couple has been engaged for the past year, and was first spotted together in early 2022, when they were spotted together in Mexico. Since, the two have toured all over the world, with Ferreira cheering on Anthony’s lengthy musical tour.

The Latin Grammys were filled with special moments, including performances from Romeo Santos, Karol G and Rauw Alejandro. Rosalia also broke records, winning best album of the year and becoming the first woman to win two of these awards in Latin Grammy history.