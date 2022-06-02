Nadia Ferreira tells all about being a successful woman and her future road to the altar

Nadia Ferreira was born to succeed. She is a captivating and intelligent woman with an exemplary life journey. Nadia hails from Villarrica – a town located in the eastern region of the Guarani country. Her childhood wasn’t easy. Between congenital ailments that made her vision, hearing, and walking challenging, the former Miss Universe 2021 1st Runner-Up learned inner strength from a young age. Despite the ups and downs, she is currently living life to the fullest, which includes finding happiness along the way. At 23 years old, love has already knocked on her door. Her engagement with Marc Anthony made headlines when Nadia publicly shared the big news.

Professionally, she has been busy. Winning runner-up in the most coveted beauty pageant in the world has been a key to her current success. Along with her work aspirations, philanthropy is also a very important aspect of her life. She was recently named an ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

HOLA! had an exclusive sit down with Nadia and discussed her present, past, and future. During the course of the incredible photo session, we were introduced to several aspects of her personality: her overwhelming beauty, her incredible energy, her simplicity, and even her great singing voice. As an added bonus, we witnessed the chemistry and love between Nadia and Marc firsthand, who surprised us with a visit to the session.

Nadia candidly shared that she is the future Mrs. Muñiz and described how she feels as an engaged woman. As proof of this, she proudly wore the incredible ring that was presented to her on May 12th at an intimate dinner in Miami, almost four months after they publicly announced their courtship. Even though she hasn’t yet chosen her wedding dress, she surely was inspired when she attended Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding with her future husband.

Don’t miss this digital cover and discover Nadia’s world!

©Hola



Photo: Gerardo Briceño | Stylist: Sol Román / Keyla Sánchez | Hair & Makeup: Jamie Harper | Interview: Natasha Cheij | Location: Stardust Studios | Dress: Silvia Tcherassi | Accessories: Vania & David