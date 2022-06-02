Nadia Ferreira tells all about being a successful woman and her future road to the altar

Nadia Ferreira was born to succeed. She is a captivating and intelligent woman with an exemplary life journey. Nadia hails from Villarrica – a town located in the eastern region of the Guarani country. Her childhood wasn’t easy. Between congenital ailments that made her vision, hearing, and walking challenging, the former Miss Universe 2021 1st Runner-Up learned inner strength from a young age. Despite the ups and downs, she is currently living life to the fullest, which includes finding happiness along the way. At 23 years old, love has already knocked on her door. Her engagement with Marc Anthony made headlines when Nadia publicly shared the big news.
Professionally, she has been busy. Winning runner-up in the most coveted beauty pageant in the world has been a key to her current success. Along with her work aspirations, philanthropy is also a very important aspect of her life. She was recently named an ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
HOLA! had an exclusive sit down with Nadia and discussed her present, past, and future. During the course of the incredible photo session, we were introduced to several aspects of her personality: her overwhelming beauty, her incredible energy, her simplicity, and even her great singing voice. As an added bonus, we witnessed the chemistry and love between Nadia and Marc firsthand, who surprised us with a visit to the session.
Nadia candidly shared that she is the future Mrs. Muñiz and described how she feels as an engaged woman. As proof of this, she proudly wore the incredible ring that was presented to her on May 12th at an intimate dinner in Miami, almost four months after they publicly announced their courtship. Even though she hasn’t yet chosen her wedding dress, she surely was inspired when she attended Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding with her future husband.
I’m a ‘guaireña’. People from Villarrica call themselves guaireñas, so from Villarrica, Paraguay, my childhood was very beautiful. I have also been through many difficult situations since I was a young child. At 8 months, I had a very complicated surgery, but thank God here I am, very healthy and very sporty too. I have played tennis since the age of 6, handball tennis, basketball and cycling. I have a number of trophies that I would love to be able to show. Also, at the age of 10, I went through a fairly complicated health situation. It’s a long story, but in short, I lost my vision, hearing and mobility. After two years of treatment, I gradually recovered and here I am.
It was quite difficult, of course, but I think I handled it with faith, because that is something that we never lost. My family - my mother, my sister and I - kept our faith in God, knowing that I was going to be fine, telling me that I was going to be fine. I was 11 years old when this happened to me and it was quite difficult for my whole family. That made me the woman I am, a strong woman, who can tell the stories of my life and know that they are going to have adversity. One can always overcome and cope to be able to fulfill the dreams that you have as a person.
That all dreams can be fulfilled and that there is no such thing as ‘you can’t’. The affirmations, the positive mind and the support of the family are also important.
Quiet. She is my example to follow, the most important person I have in my life. Every time I have to talk about my mom I say: ‘wow’! I love her, she taught me so much, she has accompanied me throughout this journey and continues to do so in the best way by giving me the best advice. She is my mother, but also my best friend.
She always spoke to me about values, principles, respect, love, what really matters, which goes far beyond physical beauty, but rather what one carries inside. My mom is super affectionate, respectful and very polite. She taught me all of that since I was little.
I started when I was 13 years old. It was quite a difficult decision because I couldn’t do it alone. I was a minor and I had to be accompanied by my mother. My mother, my sister and I went everywhere. That was my family nucleus. It was a difficult decision for my family because we had to move to the capital, Asunción, to start a business. At age 14, I represented Paraguay in the Miss Teen Universe where I was third runner-up and from there I started working on television, so I had to move to the capital. My mom was the person who was with me for everything. She never left my side and I’ll never forget it.
It is so incredible what one can experience and how one can grow. Thanks to my work, I have had the opportunity to travel to many countries, meet wonderful people, learn a lot - how to live my life, what I like, what are my values - and how to learn to say no. It has made me grow a lot as a person. I have had incredible experiences.
I have many personal and professional goals yet to be fulfilled and one of them is to continue working for the causes to raise awareness that change is in one and that together we are stronger.
Causes that I love include: the empowerment of women and everything that has to do with a sustainable life. I like sustainable fashion. Really, I always say that I am a person who is at the service of the people, so, in everything that I can contribute from the smallest to the largest, I will do it.
Why not? It is something that I always wanted to do. I have not studied singing, in my family there are no singers, but I sing every day. I love interpreting in Guarani, our language. Acting also calls me, I’ve had a few things out there, so I may do it.
Very happy, very much in love... I’m living my best moment.
Through Marc’s foundation, ‘Maestro Cares’…
And that’s what I like the most.
Above all things, respect, that is fundamental for me. Respecting each other, supporting each other and love, loving each other. I am very affectionate, so I expect the same.
With many children (laughs). With a large family, of course!
Not yet, we are taking advantage and enjoying every second.
I have an album of things I would like.
We don’t know, we don’t know yet.
Keep focused on my work. I’ve been quite busy, thank God, and I want to keep focused on working and growing both professionally and personally.
Knowing that as a woman on that platform you have a voice, which really goes far beyond physical beauty, to be able to take advantage of that platform to generate a positive change in society. I think that’s what all the women who appear in those contests should know.
Greta Thunberg, is a girl that I say: ‘Wow’! She is a little girl who has a voice, who generates a positive impact in the world by speaking about something that affects us all. What a powerful girl! I can’t imagine what she’s going to do in the future. I would love to be able to interview her and learn. I think you can learn a lot from her.
You have to understand that social networks are not real life. You often show what you want people to know about you. But the people who manage the networks have to understand that there is a person with feelings behind the camera, whom you can affect or make their day better. One never knows...
I try not to see them, but I am aware that there are negative and positive comments, and the important thing is to always focus on the positive and see the bright side of every situation.
I have been through so many situations that have taught me, so I have the opportunity to see life differently.
I don’t know... with a family, with children. I hope I have already fulfilled many of my goals, dreams.
I think some doors close so that bigger ones open. I am an example of all that because of what you mention, one always has to stay focused and positive on what one wants as a person. And that something is always going to come. Don’t give up and don’t focus on the negative because the positive always comes. Something I have also learned is that after the storm it becomes calm.
Let’s see… a family, working in the media, being a singer or on television. There are many things to come as there is a long list.
We haven’t talked about them (laughs). I think I would have the best teacher in the world, without a doubt..
I don’t know. I haven’t thought about it.
I love Arabic music. It fascinates me. I don’t know what I’m saying, but I sing as if I understand everything I say.
I love to dance to all kinds of music, you play music for me and I’m like this... (dancing).
