After Yatra and Tini split, the singer shared a message on Twitter many believed was about Danna Paola. “Now I understand her bad reputation ... but whoever does it, sooner or later pays for it,” she wrote. People speculated Paola was the reason they split, and she eventually responded to the speculation by saying she will always protect her private life. She also defended their friendship saying, “The truth is that with Sebastián, we have just released the acoustic version of “No Bailes Sola.” “You have to normalize the relationship between a boy and a girl, they don‘t necessarily have to be dating.”