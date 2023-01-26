Paris Hilton and Carter Reum had a fairytale wedding on November 11, 2021, in an elegant ceremony. They filmed their entire journey for her show Paris in Love giving fans a look into all the lavish details. “11:11 has always been my favorite time of day,” Paris told the publication. “It’s my reminder to make a wish and be open to miracles. This date is special to Carter and I—it represents our love story, which both of us knew was meant to be,” she told Vogue.