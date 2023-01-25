Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry might renew their wedding vows in India

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry have been married for only three years, but they are already planning to renew their wedding vows. The possible wedding comes amid rumors of a supposed crisis in their marriage. Several outlets assure the lovebirds are having problems at home; however, the couple insists they are focused on raising their daughter, Indigo, who will celebrate their first birthday in April.

Evaluna and Camilo, Ricardo Montaner and Marlene Rodríguez, and Mau Montaner and his wife Sara Escobar will do a joint ceremony in India. The event will be filmed for Los Montaner (available on Disney+).

In a previous clip of the reality tv show, the interpreter of “La Gloria de Dios” asked the mother of his three children to marry him again. “I wanted to take the opportunity to ask my wife for marriage again. Let’s see if she wants to marry me again, just like that first time or even more beautiful. I couldn’t buy you a ring, but I bought you a medal,” he said.

The singer-songwriter’s wife accepted delightedly while in tears. During the beautiful moment, she remembered that Evaluna and Camilo also wanted to renew their vows in India.

There is no crisis between Evaluna and Camilo

Tired of the reports about the alleged crisis between his youngest daughter and his son-in-law, Ricardo Montaner took to social media to deny the allegations, assuring that everything was false.

“People without a job are dedicated to inventing stories that only exist in the imagination of the lazy… Those who do have a job must put up with how much nonsense is said about them. A made-up headline is enough to cause cataracts of grime. Happiness is unforgivable,” he tweeted.