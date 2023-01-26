J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer look adorable dancing with their son

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer are teaching their baby Rio to dance from an early age. In a new video, the couple is seen trying to memorize a TikTok dance while Rio tries his best to keep up.
The video was shared by Rio’s grandfather, Alvaro Osorio, who recorded the family moment on his phone, showing Ferrer walking J Balvin through the moves. Rio stands in front of them, mimicking some of their steps.
“Rio begins his musical journey,” wrote Osorio in Spanish. “Children look up to their role models. As kids, we learn more from example than from advice. Family is everything.”
J Balvin and Ferrer welcomed Rio in 2021. In an interview with Vogue Mexico, Ferrer shared the surreal moment when she let Balvin know of that they were going to have a baby. “He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen,” she said. “I told him in person, but that’s how he reacted.”
The couple has been together since the year 2017, when they met on the set of Balvin’s music video “Sigo Extrañándote.” They made their red carpet debut the following year, appearing together in a New York Fashion Week event.
Over the past couple of months, J Balvin has steered clear of the spotlight, avoiding posting photos on social media. He remains busy with his musical career, sharing plans for a new show that was designed for an exclusive VR experience. “I’m always looking for new and innovative ways to expand access to art and the VR space is one with limitless opportunity,” said Balvin in a press release. The concert will be made in partnership with Meta and iHeartRadio, and will be available on the oculus website on February 17.