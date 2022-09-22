J Balvin’s newest venture into the wellness space targets the Latino and Hispanic communities. The award-winner star is introducing OYE, a next-level platform poised to disrupt the wellness industry through the revolutionary concept of transforming emotions into creative actions.

OYE is the brainchild of co-founder and Chief Dream Officer J Balvin, who has publicly overcome his mental health challenges through a creative outlet.

©Agencies



J Balvin launches the first bilingual wellness app for the Latino community

The app, built by Latino creators in Spanish and English, provides content ranging from emotional check-ins to goal-setting exercises to enable its members to reach their potential through creative wellness fully.

Focusing on bringing balance between emotional wellness, physical health, and interpersonal relationships, OYE promises to offer a safe space for its users.

OYE APP FEATURES

Wellness features and content that will be available through OYE include:

EMOTIONAL CHECK-IN TOOL to help you name your feelings

CREATIVE WELLNESS VIDEOS to transform your emotions into creative actions

RECOMMENDED CONTENT tailored to your current emotional state

PERSONAL GOAL-SETTING to transform your emotions over time

GENERATIVE ART to track personal growth that you can download and share with friends

MINDFUL NOTIFICATIONS to encourage persistence, self-love, and accountability

OYE MISSION

Feel Better: To feel better means enhancing our physical, emotional, and mental superpowers to be present and embody our full human potential.

Embody Creativity: To embody creativity means activating our gifts to materialize our brightest dreams and transform the present.