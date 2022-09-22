J Balvin launches the first bilingual wellness app for the Latino community

J Balvin’s newest venture into the wellness space targets the Latino and Hispanic communities. The award-winner star is introducing OYE, a next-level platform poised to disrupt the wellness industry through the revolutionary concept of transforming emotions into creative actions.
OYE is the brainchild of co-founder and Chief Dream Officer J Balvin, who has publicly overcome his mental health challenges through a creative outlet.
The app, built by Latino creators in Spanish and English, provides content ranging from emotional check-ins to goal-setting exercises to enable its members to reach their potential through creative wellness fully.
Focusing on bringing balance between emotional wellness, physical health, and interpersonal relationships, OYE promises to offer a safe space for its users.
OYE APP FEATURES
Wellness features and content that will be available through OYE include:
- EMOTIONAL CHECK-IN TOOL to help you name your feelings
- CREATIVE WELLNESS VIDEOS to transform your emotions into creative actions
- RECOMMENDED CONTENT tailored to your current emotional state
- PERSONAL GOAL-SETTING to transform your emotions over time
- GENERATIVE ART to track personal growth that you can download and share with friends
- MINDFUL NOTIFICATIONS to encourage persistence, self-love, and accountability
OYE MISSION
- Feel Better: To feel better means enhancing our physical, emotional, and mental superpowers to be present and embody our full human potential.
- Embody Creativity: To embody creativity means activating our gifts to materialize our brightest dreams and transform the present.
Where to go for National Wellness Month and beyond
Serena Williams discusses with Selena Gomez how she stays mentally in shape
The reason why ‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland is taking a break from social media
- Become the Future: To become the future means sharing our full potential to become a source of possibility, power, and inspiration to our present.
- OYE will be available for download on Thu, 9/22, via the Apple App Store and Google Play with free trial periods, followed by subscription options starting at $4.99/mo.