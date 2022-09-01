J Balvin had a ‘good connection’ with Pope Francis and revealed he is a fan of his music

J Balvin had a very important meeting, and it was with none other than Pope Francis. The Colombian singer was part of a select group of celebrities and artists traveling to the Vatican City for the first ecumenical summit.

The musician, who will headline this year’s NFL kickoff concert, couldn’t hide his excitement while meeting the Pope, taking to social media to write a special message, taking selfies and smiling, including a “Latino Gang” photo with him. “Always vibing high, with love and tolerance.”

Balvin documented the experience on Instagram Stories, posing in different corners of the Vatican, wearing a classic black suit. He also posted a series of photos and short clips with the Pope.

Following the meeting, the singer told the press that he is sure that the Pope likes his music. “I am sure he likes it. He likes football, he likes reguetón and we had a good connection. I will give him a record as a gift.”

©J Balvin on Instagram





Among the star-studded guests, Denzel Washington, Andrea Bocelli, Patricia Heaton, Marcus Mumford, Alessia Cara and more, will also have a chance to meet the Pope, with the purpose of discussing how to “leverage the arts, media, and entertainment to trigger a cultural transformation that promotes the common good, universal values, and an encounter between people.”

The Pope was also thrilled to meet many of the attendees at the event, highlighting the importance of truth, goodness and beauty, even describing the talented group as “preachers of beauty” and sharing the role of art in society.