J Balvin will headline this year’s NFL kickoff concert

The NFL is back, with J Balvin joining in on the celebration. On September 8th, J Balvin will headline the 2022 NFL Kickoff experience, which will be celebrated ahead of the Buffalo Bills vs the Los Angeles Rams.

Catch his concert live on NFL social and NBC on September 8.

Balvin made the announcement in a video, which was shared through NFL’s social media, explaining that he would be representing Latinos and reggaton. In a statement, he said he was excited to be involved in the celebration and that he couldn’t wait to celebrate with a big party. “I got a glimpse of the incredible NFL fandom during the Super Bowl Halftime performance in Miami in 2020,” he said in a press statement. “That year we closed things out with a great game and a massive party. This season, to kick things off, we’re celebrating even harder and getting even louder.”

The NFL kick off event will be hosted on the Alamitos Beach, in Long Beach. The concert, which is made in partnership with Verizon, with Balvin taking the stage at 4 PM PT and will be televised in different channels, including the NFL website and app and NBC.

The NFL Kick off experience is free to the public, with free tickets available through their website. Following the concert, attendees are encouraged to stay and participate in the watch party, where fans can watch the game, which starts at 5:20 PM PT.

Before his NFL performance, J Balvin is expected on the stage at this year’s MTV Awards, where he’s also nominated for a Moon Person. If he were to win an award that night, he’d become the most awarded Latin artist in VMA history – currently, he’s tied with Ricky Martin.